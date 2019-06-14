Tips to Avoid Damaging Your Hair: Embrace Going Au Naturel

Men and women are ditching the heat and over-washing in favor of simpler hair routines. For people who have flat ironed their curls into oblivion every day for years, this is a welcoming shift. We have been led to believe for many years that our natural locks are bad and must be tediously styled. But now, more people are growing to love the mop on top. At the same time, they understand the professional world isn’t yet ready to accept Cousin It walking into the office. Until then, the following tips will help you maintain beautiful hair without the damage.

Wash Less, Shine More

Excessive shampooing dries out the scalp; to overcompensate, your scalp creates even more oil. People who reduce their use of shampoo often notice they can start going longer without their hair getting oily.

Unfortunately, no one can give you a one-size-fits-all answer to how often you should wash your hair. It depends on hair type, oiliness, and activity levels. Experiment with how long you can go without washing before your hair feels too greasy. For people who work outside, exercise daily, or have thin, oily strands, it’s not a sin to wash your everyday.

If you are making the transition from washing daily to two or three times a week, you may notice extra greasiness and stringiness before your locks adjust to the change. Check out these newest hair products from Playa that are sulfate-free, making them safe for more frequent washing. They also have a natural dry shampoo, perfect for freshening up roots in-between washes.





Brush Like a Boss

It sounds like an insane accusation, but don’t get defensive, you may be brushing your hair wrong. Roughly going in at tangles rips out your hair and is overall damaging. Wet hair is even more vulnerable to damage.

When brushing, you should start at the bottom, and gently work your way up in sections at a time. For detangling wet locks, using a wide-toothed comb is less damaging than a brush.

It is advised to avoid brushing right after a shower, but if you have curly hair, you know brushing your curls while dry will leave you with a big, frizzy mess. Curls should be combed through when wet.

Bid Adieu to the Dryer

Excessive heat leads to split ends and breakage. Switching out blow-drying for air-drying can be a lifesaver for your locks. When you towel dry, gently dab with the towel. A lot of people make the mistake of towel drying by rapidly rubbing the towel on their hair and scalp. This is a big no-no.

Also, leave-in conditioners and anti-frizz products will help your locks air dry with a healthy shine. If you just can’t bear to let go of the hairdryer use the lowest heat setting (yes…it takes forever) and use a heat protecting spray.

Ditch the Straighteners and Curling Irons

There is something so satisfying about running a flat iron on hair and watching it transform instantly. Curling irons and flat irons give us instant results in a pinch, but we probably don’t have to tell you how damaging excessive use can be.

Root-boosting products, leave in conditioners, and sea salt sprays can bring life into your natural hair type sans the damage. Also, falling asleep in damp braids can give you a beautiful heat-free wave in the morning. If you absolutely must use heat on your hair, wait until your hair is completely dry and use heat-protecting products.



The Takeaway

Avoiding heat and being mindful of how you brush and dry your hair can bring it to a healthier state after years and damage and abuse. If you can’t give up your blow dryer or are in a rush one morning and attack your tangles with a brush, it is not the end of the world. The amazing thing is with naturally healthy, shiny hair you may find yourself feeling confident enough to ditch old habits with no remorse!

