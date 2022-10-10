in Fall Winter 2022.23, Lookbooks, Menswear, VIVA agency

Jonas Glöer is the Face of COS Atelier Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Photographer Theo Sion and top model Jonas Glöer team up for COS’ Atelier FW22 lookbook

Jonas Glöer
©COS, Photography by Theo Sion

Fashion brand COS enlists top model Jonas Glöer to star in their Atelier Fall Winter 2022 lookbook captured by photographer Theo Sion. In charge of styling was Camilla Nickerson, with casting direction from Simone Schofer. Beauty is work of hair stylist Syd Hayes, and makeup artist Miranda Joyce. The limited-edition capsule collection celebrates luxury and craftsmanship.

Jonas Glöer
©COS, Photography by Theo Sion

Designed in our in-house atelier, each piece offers the finest fabrics, a contemporary fit and impeccable attention to detail. It is the embodiment of the COS design philosophy.” – from COS

Jonas Glöer
©COS, Photography by Theo Sion
COS
©COS, Photography by Theo Sion
COS
©COS, Photography by Theo Sion

