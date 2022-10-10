in Editorial, Exclusive, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Videos

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: I am the Sea by Maxim Miller

Photographer Maxim Miller and stylist Vera Witthaut team up for our latest exclusive story starring the striking KOBE BOATENG

Maxim Miller

The striking Kobe Boateng at Kult Models stars in I Am the Sea story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Maxim Miller. In charge of styling was Vera Witthaut, assisted by Chiara Siciliani, with production from BLKAGENCY.

For the session Kobe is wearing selected pieces from Kandis & KandisMann, Bahar Frazeli, Next, Vera Witthaut, Wilvorst, Tom Ford, Joseph, Sendra, Saint Laurent, Rick Owens, Stetson, Schmitt Düsseldorf, Belstaff, Acne Studios, Tony Pelle, James Perse, Celine Homme, Ilse Jakobson, and Striwa. Director of photography Christian Cansin Meyer, edit Übermood, colorist Merlin Jahn, and sound mix by Lukas Hüls.

Maxim Miller

Maxim Miller
Raincoat: Ilse Jakobson
Leather coat: Striwa
Maxim Miller
Suit: Schmitt Düsseldorf
Kobe Boateng
Smoking Jacket: Wilvorst
Shirt: Tom Ford
Leather Pants: Joseph
Boots: Sendra
Kobe Boateng
Coat: Kandis & KandisMann
Overall: Bahar Frazeli
Boots: Next
Kobe Boateng
Smoking Jacket: Saint Laurent
Shirt: Rick Owens
Hat: Stetson
Kobe Boateng
Coat: Acne Studios
Kobe Boateng
Smoking Jacket: Wilvorst
Shirt: Tom Ford
Kobe Boateng
Suit: Schmitt Düsseldorf
Boots: Belstaff
Kobe Boateng
Leather Blazer: Tony Pelle
Shirt: James Perse
Leather Pants: Celine Homme
Kobe Boateng
Black – Fishtail: Vera Witthaut
Kobe Boateng
Black – Fishtail: Vera Witthaut

Photographer: Maxim Miller – @maxim.millerr
Stylist: Vera Witthaut – @verawitthaut_official
Model: Kobe Boateng at Kult Models
Production: BLKAGENCY
Styling Assistant: Chiara Siciliani
D.o.P: Christian Cansin Meyer
Edit: Übermood
Colorist: Merlin Jahn
Sound Mix: Lukas Hüls

