MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: I am the Sea by Maxim Miller

The striking Kobe Boateng at Kult Models stars in I Am the Sea story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Maxim Miller. In charge of styling was Vera Witthaut, assisted by Chiara Siciliani, with production from BLKAGENCY.

For the session Kobe is wearing selected pieces from Kandis & KandisMann, Bahar Frazeli, Next, Vera Witthaut, Wilvorst, Tom Ford, Joseph, Sendra, Saint Laurent, Rick Owens, Stetson, Schmitt Düsseldorf, Belstaff, Acne Studios, Tony Pelle, James Perse, Celine Homme, Ilse Jakobson, and Striwa. Director of photography Christian Cansin Meyer, edit Übermood, colorist Merlin Jahn, and sound mix by Lukas Hüls.

Photographer: Maxim Miller – @maxim.millerr

Stylist: Vera Witthaut – @verawitthaut_official

Model: Kobe Boateng at Kult Models

Production: BLKAGENCY

Styling Assistant: Chiara Siciliani

D.o.P: Christian Cansin Meyer

Edit: Übermood

Colorist: Merlin Jahn

Sound Mix: Lukas Hüls