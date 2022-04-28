in Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022, VIVA agency

Jonas Glöer Models Massimo Dutti Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover Massimo Dutti’s latest menswear story featuring top model Jonas Glöer

Massimo Dutti
©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Mark Kean

Spanish brand MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top model Jonas Glöer to star in their latest Spring Summer 2022 menswear story titled Chorma captured by fashion photographer Mark Kean. The story explores the colors of the collection and highlights pieces such as limited edition linen suit, round sunglasses, monochrome split suede espadrilles, double-breasted linen blazer, cotton short sleeve striped t-shirt, short sleeve cotton piqué t-shirt, 100% linen slim-fit shirt, short sleeve cotton polo sweater, strappy leather sandals, premium cotton overshirt with pockets, and limited edition XL leather tote bag.

