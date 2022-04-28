MMSCENE GUIDE: Best Yeezys for Women in 2022

Looking for unique gift ideas for the sneakerhead in your life? You’re at the right place. Among countless shapes, sizes, and silhouettes, it’s not easy to find what she is looking for. Plus sneakerheads are very particular in what they like and don’t.

Whether you’re shopping for a true sneaker collector or are simply running out of gift ideas, you really can’t go wrong with Yeezys. Since their debut in 2015, they are seeing a notable amount of success. Like anything Kanye West related, Yeezys are becoming more and more popular over time, with major celebrities being spotted wearing the brand.

If you’re looking to celebrate her love for sneakers, check out our selection of top 5 Yeezys for the sneaker enthusiast in your life. Buy Women’s Yeezys at GOAT and Flight Club.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Sesame’

The 350 V2 is thought to be the most popular Yeezys, so they always sell out as soon as they drop. They are easy to pair with almost any outfit and never really go out of fashion. Thankfully the model is seeing a multiple releases, in every colorway imaginable. One of the most fashionable drops, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Sesame’ comes in a refined color palette that complements the shoe’s minimalistic design. A sock-like silhouette, it features a Primeknit upper, and a full-length Boost sole. First teased in December 2017, the model is still available at multiple resale websites.

Yeezy 500 ‘Ash Grey’

On December 4, 2021, adidas and YEEZY have announced the new Yeezy 500 in Ash Grey colorway. The model features an upper composed of full-grain leather, combined with a suede overlays for a premium finish. It feels soft to the touch, while providing a supportive and durable wear at the same time. Thanks to the mesh upper, the sneaker is lightweight and breathable, while the reflective piping details add unique design cues. It features the rubber cage that wraps around the sneaker for a maximum security. A rubber wrap along the midsole provides support and abrasion resistance. The Adiprene+ cushioning absorbs impact and optimizes rebound while a light rubber outsole provides traction. – said the official press release.

Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Static’

Released in December 2018, the Yeezy 700 V2 comes with a grey upper with white accents, white midsole, and a black sole. The sneakers originally retailed for $300, and the model saw multiple re-releases, including one in March this year. It features the same chunky midsole taken from the original Boost 700, that comes in white and is paired with a black rubber outsole. When it comes to shape, the upper is very similar to the first version, but the difference comes in a form of leather overlays.

Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Wave Runner’

If the women in your life is a true Ye-head, she probably already has a pair of the legendary Yeezy BOOST 700 ‘Wave Runner’. If she wasn’t that lucky to cop them yet, the model has recently restocked this March, and is now available on secondary market. One of the greatest adidas Yeezy sneakers of all time, the ‘Wave Runner’ debuted in 2017, and saw multiple re-launches in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Discover additional women’s sneakers here.

Inspired by the classic dad shoes like the New Balance 990 and Nike Air Monarch, the Yeezy 700 ‘Wave Runner’ is made with mesh, suede and leather, featuring the signature full-length BOOST unit. while minimal Yeezy branding strikes the insoles and outsoles. It features a grey base with black overlays and pops of green and orange, while the laces come in yellow.

Yeezy Slides ‘Pure’

When looking for the unique gift for the sneakerhead in your life, you should also think beyond the sneakers. And what’s better than pair of Yeezy Slides? Lightweight and durable, it comes in a signature beige color. As clean as it gets, its minimalistic design is easy to pair with almost anything.

