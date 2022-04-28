MMSCENE GUIDE: Best New Balance Sneakers For Women In 2022

New Balance sneakers have been a mainstay on the sports scene since the brand released its first running shoe in the 1960s. However, it wasn’t until the 1980s that New Balance gained the lifestyle appeal that it has today, when the brand introduced their best selling 990 model. With the recent resurrection of chunkier footwear styles, the general acceptance of sneakers for all circumstances, and the blurring of lines between luxury and streetwear, New Balance’s latest designs have grown increasingly popular on the street.

At a time when the sneaker industry was powered by tech-y designs like Yeezys, Adidas UltraBoosts, and Nike’s VaporMax line, the fashion world was gravitating to the Balenciaga Triple S and Off-White x Air Jordan 1s, New Balance chose to stay away from either trend, instead opting for traditional shapes, subdued color palettes, and creative marketing campaigns that took inspiration from the brand’s heritage. And it seems that customers were enthusiastic for this back-to-basics approach. What was once a low-brow, popular label with affordable price points is now becoming a luxury wardrobe must-have of the fashion savvy customer.

Our MMSCENE editors have compiled a list of the trendiest sneakers from the iconic sportswear brand. Continue reading to find out about the best New Balance sneakers for women, which range from neutral essentials to bold statements.

Wmns 574 ‘Angora Incense’

NEW BALANCE 574 is an all-time classic. A minimalist and streamlined sneaker that blends innovative technologies to create a unique aesthetic while also delivering comfort. A breathable mesh top allows for maximum ventilation, while EVA foam keeps you comfortable all day.

Wmns Fresh Foam 880v11 ‘Ocean Grey Deep Violet’

The New Balance Fresh Foam 880v11 running sneakers are the go-to for everyday training, offering complete comfort with no distractions. Its eye-catching design makes it more than a running shoe, as it can easily be dressed up and will make easy work of your everyday commute. The sneaker features a double-jacquard mesh top that offers breathability and structure, while keeping your feet cool and supported. A moulded heel counter hugs the backfoot firmly to avoid heel slippage, resulting in a smooth and fluid sensation. At the forefoot of the outsole, softer blown rubber is precisely positioned. A denser rubber in the heel striking zone extends the life of the running shoe.

Wmns 990v3 Made In USA ‘White Baby Blue’

The New Balance 990 is an upgrade of the 993, featuring sharper styling and a half-ounce reduced weight. The Heritage 990 v3 series is the epitome of American workmanship, offering the ideal balance of cushioning and stability. The 990 is an excellent choice for supinators and mild overpronators, since it is a long-lasting high-mileage trainer with enough cushioning to make you love running even more! The white and blue color scheme can easily be styled with almost every type of outfit.

Wmns 530 ‘Off White Peach’

The elegant New Balance 530 Off white peach features a supple suede and mesh upper with fabric overlays and mesh lining. The ENCAP cushioning in the midsole provides unrivaled comfort, and the embroidered “NB” branding on the tongue finishes off the design. The subdued color scheme is easy to pair even with the most difficult outfits.

Wmns 574 ‘Astral Glow’

The New Balance 574 is a street style classic that looks well with everything from sweatpants to denim. The updated and appealing upper of this classic sneaker, along with ENCAP midsole cushioning underfoot, makes it easy to traverse your daily tasks elegantly. The distinctive ’80s silhouette adds timeless flair to your outfit and instantly elevates it.

Let us know what you think of these popular New Balance sneakers in the comments section below, and stay tuned to MMSCENE for all of the latest sneaker news and updates.