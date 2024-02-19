Fashion house Calvin Klein has announced Jungkook, the global brand ambassador, and the member of BTS, as the face of its Spring 2024 campaign for Calvin Klein Jeans. Captured by fashion photographer Mert Alas, this campaign is set against the bustling backdrop of Grand Central Station, underscoring Jungkook’s immense global influence and natural charisma in the latest offerings from Calvin Klein Jeans.

The campaign is a vibrant showcase of Calvin Klein’s continued evolution, blending the brand’s signature minimalistic aesthetic with a fresh injection of youthful vigor. Among the highlights of the Spring 2024 collection are the 90s Straight Fit Jeans, which offer a nostalgic nod to classic denim styles, and the Oversized Monogram T-shirt, which presents a subtle reinterpretation of the iconic Calvin Klein monogram logo. These pieces pay homage to the brand’s rich heritage while also cater to the tastes of a new generation seeking authenticity and style in their wardrobe staples.

Calvin Klein Jeans’ latest collection is a proof of the brand’s enduring appeal, merging timeless designs with contemporary flair. Jungkook’s involvement in the Spring 2024 campaign amplifies this message, bringing his unique style and confidence to the forefront of the Calvin Klein experience.

As Calvin Klein continues to explore the depths of its brand identity through these seasonal campaigns, it remains committed to highlighting culture-shaping talent. Each chapter of the campaign is designed to celebrate individuality, boost confidence, and showcase the full Calvin Klein lifestyle in ways that resonate with audiences worldwide.