LOOKBOOK: KARL LAGERFELD Men’s Fall Winter 2020 Collection

Fashion house Karl Lagerfeld presented their Fall Winter 2020 Collection, that was inspired by Karl’s own words “Embrace the present and invent the future“. The collection features modern looks that celebrate the brand’s signature style codes – blending the classic influences with rock-and-roll allure.

“The season calls for tactile finishes — think premium wool, rich velvet, supple silk and textured metallic leather — while bold graphics are embellished by a contrasting black and white palette. Silhouettes range from tailored suits to cozy knits and edgy outerwear; these are looks that demand attention for the modern, urban man. The collection opens with a ‘90s dandy theme — there’s a relaxed yet luxurious feel in classic daywear, while the neutral palette features tonal beige, camel and offwhite. A double-breasted blazer in wool-cashmere is unexpectedly teamed with leather pants, while a zip-up neoprene hoodie is paired with corduroy chinos. Premium lambskin also plays a key role, as seen in shearling jackets and outerwear with embossed “KL” graphics.” – from Karl Lagerfeld

Courtesy of ©KARL LAGERFELD