Keigo Okazaki Models Paul Smith Fall Winter 2020 Red Ear Collection

Discover Paul Smith’s Fall Winter 2020 Red Ear collection inspired by abstract art

Paul Smith
©PAUL SMITH, Photography by Fumi Honma

The handsome Keigo Okazaki at Makito Uchida stars in Paul Smith‘s Fall Winter 2020 Red Ear collection story lensed by fashion photographer Fumi Honma. In charge of styling was Hideyuki Kanemitsu, with beauty from hair stylist Kazuki Fujiwara.

Paul Smith
©PAUL SMITH, Photography by Fumi Honma

More than ever, this season’s Red Ear collection is a celebration of unique detailing, represented most clearly by hand-bleached brush strokes and bold graphics. The Korean abstract artist, Ha Chong-Hyun, provided inspiration for fabric, texture and colour across the collection, while graphics looked to the work of the Polish artist and poster designer, Ryszard Kaja.” – from Paul Smith

Paul Smith
©PAUL SMITH, Photography by Fumi Honma
Paul Smith
©PAUL SMITH, Photography by Fumi Honma
Keigo Okazaki
©PAUL SMITH, Photography by Fumi Honma
Keigo Okazaki
©PAUL SMITH, Photography by Fumi Honma
Keigo Okazaki
©PAUL SMITH, Photography by Fumi Honma
Keigo Okazaki
©PAUL SMITH, Photography by Fumi Honma
Keigo Okazaki
©PAUL SMITH, Photography by Fumi Honma

