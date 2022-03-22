PFW: KENNETH IZE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fahion brand KENNETH IZE presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For this season, designer continues to explore the various use of his vavorite aso oke fabric. The traditional material is hand-woven in Nigeria and Ize worked hard to keep it from extinction. The color patterns are refreshed in this collection, while still keeping the signature stripes.

A New Dawn.

Pan Africanism in phrases. An experience only can be experienced in a sound and a walk of living. Modernism is not a phrase here, it’s roots itself. We don’t believe in that, it’s within us and set the rule for what’s next to come. It’s a patch work of remembrance, a continuing deja vu. – from Kenneth Ize