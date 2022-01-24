PFW: COURREGÉS Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Designer Nicolas di Felice presented Courrèges Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection titled ‘Club Courrèges’ expolres the nostalgia for the underground happenings that went on in clubs, fashion, and music in Paris in the ’90s. The looks are inspired by the feeling of togetherness, dressing-up and dancing. Felice designed the collection specifaically for the clubber generation. The lookbook and video are shot at an abandoned Paris train-track at night.