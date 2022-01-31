Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Dark Marina Blue’ Are Coming Soon!

With Jordan Brand history and innovation go hand in hand. The sneaker giant has announced its Spring Retros for 2022, reiterating the brand’s philosophy for retro collections: hyper-specific intention and timing as Easter eggs for new and longtime fans. This latest release puts the innovation in the center announcing the fresh expressions of classic silhouettes, as well as the sustainable materials and extended women’s sizes. According to the press release, the whole collection speaks to MJs competitive spirit, dominance and excellence for a new generation of fans.

Making sure each launch connects properly within the Brand’s history, one of the highly anticipated models from the new collection is the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Dark Marina Blue’. Reportedly dropping this February, the shoes come in a classic two-tone color block.

Air Jordan 1 Debut

Michael Jordan wore the shoes for the first time in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 17, 1984. The shoes captured the world’s attention not only for their unique design, but also for breaking the league’s regulations – the players were obliged to wear shoes that match their uniforms and the shoes worn by their teammates and they also had to be 51% white. Michael Jordan had to pay fine of $5,000 to the NBA every time he wore the Jordans during their debut in 1984. Additionally, the league wrote an infamous letter to Nike in February 1985 explaining that the black and red shoes were prohibited. The brand was paying the fines for Jordan, and all of this made the perfect ad campaign for the shoes.

The autographed Nike Air Jordan 1s, worn in a game by basketball legend were recently sold at the Sotheby’s auction for $560,000 (more than three times their original estimate), becoming the most expensive sneakers ever sold.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Dark Marina Blue’ Design

New yet familiar colorway in the Jordan’s historical lineage is The Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘Dark Marina Blue’. With its OG color-blocking and heritage styling, the shoe is set to release during the early part of 2022. It comes dressed in a Dark Marina Blue, Black, and White color combination – on top of a White midsole, Black smooth leather underlays create a premium surface for Dark Marina Blue leather overlays on the eyestay, around the toe and heel, ankle, laces, and rubber outsole. It features a signature Swoosh in blue and a classic debossed Air Jordan Wings logo clipped to the collar finishes.

The craft models each season are led by innovative takes on upper materials, patterns or constructions. These fresh expressions of classic silhouettes can give a wearer a new relationship with the brand and create new classic colorways along the way. – it’s said in a press release.

Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Dark Marina Blue’ will be available at select shops and on Nike.com for a retail price of $210, and it will be also available in kids size, for the price of $70. Find your pair at Flight Club and GOAT.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Dark Marina Blue’ are reportedly scheduled to drop on February 16, 2022. Take a look at Jordan 1 Dark Marina Blue release info to find out more info.

BRAND: Air Jordan

RELEASE DATE: 2022-02-17

SKU: 555088 404

UPPER MATERIAL: Leather

MAIN COLOR: Blue

COLORWAY: Dark Marina Blue/Black/White

DESIGNER: Peter Moore

SILHOUETTE: Air Jordan 1

TECHNOLOGY: Air

NICKNAME: Dark Marina Blue

CATEGORY: Lifestyle

