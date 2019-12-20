in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020

The Odyssey: LOEWE Spring Summer 2020 Collection by Tyler Mitchell

Nour Prims, Tomass Ida, Winston Lawrence, Jako Astrand and Jason Francis Model LOEWE SS20 collection

LOEWE
© Loewe, photography by Tyler Mitchell

Fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell captured LOEWE‘s The Odyssey campaign featuring Spring Summer 2020 collection modeled by Nour Prims, Tomass Ida, Winston Lawrence, Jako Astrand and Jason Francis. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson and M/M Paris, and casting direction by Ashley Brokaw.

SPRING SUMMER 2020 MENSWEAR

© Loewe, photography by Tyler Mitchell
© Loewe, photography by Tyler Mitchell

“‘The Odyssey’ – our second collaboration with Tyler Mitchell sees the American photographer capture the #LOEWESS20 Menswear collection amongst the architecture of Barcelona’s Olympic Park.

© Loewe, photography by Tyler Mitchell
© Loewe, photography by Tyler Mitchell

Resembling an athlete carrying the Olympic torch, Santiago Calatrava’s 136-metre Montjuïc Communications Tower sits in the centre of the park, acting as a beacon for the “nomadic pilgrims” who appear in Tyler’s photographs.

© Loewe, photography by Tyler Mitchell
© Loewe, photography by Tyler Mitchell
LOEWE
© Loewe, photography by Tyler Mitchell

The LOEWE nomads wear looks of long striped jumpers and tunics as trophies from the furthest reaches of our planet: embroidered red-and-white cotton from Bangladesh; hand-dyed and woven indigo from Burkina Faso; ultrafine blue linen denim and punched cotton gauze from Japan.

ad campaignsMenswearSS20

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

THE POWER OF PAIRING winter styling spotlight by Victor Lopez

THE POWER OF PAIRING winter styling spotlight by Victor Lopez
Baekho

Baekho is the Cover Boy of Men’s Health Korea January 2020 Issue