The Odyssey: LOEWE Spring Summer 2020 Collection by Tyler Mitchell

Fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell captured LOEWE‘s The Odyssey campaign featuring Spring Summer 2020 collection modeled by Nour Prims, Tomass Ida, Winston Lawrence, Jako Astrand and Jason Francis. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson and M/M Paris, and casting direction by Ashley Brokaw.

“‘The Odyssey’ – our second collaboration with Tyler Mitchell sees the American photographer capture the #LOEWESS20 Menswear collection amongst the architecture of Barcelona’s Olympic Park.

Resembling an athlete carrying the Olympic torch, Santiago Calatrava’s 136-metre Montjuïc Communications Tower sits in the centre of the park, acting as a beacon for the “nomadic pilgrims” who appear in Tyler’s photographs.

The LOEWE nomads wear looks of long striped jumpers and tunics as trophies from the furthest reaches of our planet: embroidered red-and-white cotton from Bangladesh; hand-dyed and woven indigo from Burkina Faso; ultrafine blue linen denim and punched cotton gauze from Japan.“