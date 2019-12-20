THE POWER OF PAIRING winter styling spotlight by Victor Lopez

This winter is all about experimenting with the classics. Layer unexpected pieces, playing with textures and combining prints to enhance classic separates. This way of dressing gives a certain confidence in your choices, follow the advice of this month’s contributing MMSCENE stylist, Victor Lopez, to ensure the perfect mix and match.
Trench coat – Burberry
Shirt, Sweater and Trousers – Polo Ralph Lauren
Vest & Plaid Trousers – Polo Ralph Lauren
Turtleneck Sweater – Calvin Klein
Charcoal Wool Jacket – Burberry
Tapered-fit chinos – HUGO BOSS
Slim-fit polo shirt – HUGO BOSS
Ankle Boots – DSquared2