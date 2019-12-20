in Menswear, MMSCENE Magazine

THE POWER OF PAIRING winter styling spotlight by Victor Lopez

Trench Coat – Burberry Shirt, Sweater and Trousers – Polo Ralph Lauren

This winter is all about experimenting with the classics. Layer unexpected pieces, playing with textures and combining prints to enhance classic separates. This way of dressing gives a certain confidence in your choices, follow the advice of this month’s contributing MMSCENE stylist, Victor Lopez, to ensure the perfect mix and match.

While there are three very distinct pieces in this one look, the classic proportions of the long line Burberry beige car trench coat, the Polo Ralph Lauren knit bear sweater, and the men’s blue check dress shirt, make sure the mix never overwhelms the man. The complementing tones create an adventurous finish. 
 

Trench coat – Burberry
Shirt, Sweater  and Trousers – Polo Ralph Lauren

Vest & Plaid Trousers – Polo Ralph Lauren
Turtleneck Sweater – Calvin Klein

Trench coat – Burberry
Shirt, Sweater  and Trousers – Polo Ralph Lauren

Vest & Plaid Trousers – Polo Ralph Lauren
Turtleneck Sweater – Calvin Klein

Charcoal Wool Jacket  – Burberry
Tapered-fit chinos – HUGO BOSS
Slim-fit polo shirt – HUGO BOSS

Charcoal Wool Jacket – Burberry

Tapered-fit chinos – HUGO BOSS
Slim-Fit Shirt – Ralph Lauren
Ankle Boots – DSquared2

Photographer Kevin Sikorski 
Fashion Stylist Victor Lopez 
Stylist Assistant Grace Vinson at Elite NYC
Model Colt Walker at BMG Models
Makeup Artist Vika Osychenko Ozmen
 

