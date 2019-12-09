Arthur Kopp & Vassili Schneider model Louis Vuitton 2054 Collection

Models Arthur Kopp and Vassili Schneider star in Louis Vuitton 2054‘s campaign captured by Kenta Cobayashi. In charge of creative direction was Lina Kutsovskaya, with production from Lennart Schlageter. Beauty is work of hair stylist Daniela Magginetti.
“Launched for Spring-Summer 2020, the name fuses the present century with the year 1854, when Louis Vuitton was founded. Invoking an idea of a sartorial uniform two hundred years from its point of origin, Virgil Abloh aims to define a contemporary wardrobe by morphing of the codes of urban dressing and activewear. Louis Vuitton 2054 features fourteen pieces in a selection of styles and colors, each integrated with transformable functionalities.“