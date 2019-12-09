in Advertising Campaigns, Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020

Arthur Kopp & Vassili Schneider model Louis Vuitton 2054 Collection

Discover Louis Vuitton’s 2054 performance-inspired collection designed by Virgil Abloh

Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON

Models Arthur Kopp and Vassili Schneider star in Louis Vuitton 2054‘s campaign captured by Kenta Cobayashi. In charge of creative direction was Lina Kutsovskaya, with production from Lennart Schlageter. Beauty is work of hair stylist Daniela Magginetti.

Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON

Launched for Spring-Summer 2020, the name fuses the present century with the year 1854, when Louis Vuitton was founded. Invoking an idea of a sartorial uniform two hundred years from its point of origin, Virgil Abloh aims to define a contemporary wardrobe by morphing of the codes of urban dressing and activewear. Louis Vuitton 2054 features fourteen pieces in a selection of styles and colors, each integrated with transformable functionalities.

Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON
Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON

Louis Vuitton 2054
© LOUIS VUITTON

ad campaignsMenswearSS20

What do you think?

-1 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Paweł Bednarek

Paweł Bednarek in Man Can be Vulnerable by Mateusz Chudy
Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is the Cover Star of Interview Magazine Winter 2019 Issue