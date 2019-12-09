Finn Wolfhard is the Cover Star of Interview Magazine Winter 2019 Issue

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard takes the cover story of Interview Magazine‘s Winter 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Cruz Valdez. In charge of styling was Dara Allen, with grooming from beauty artist Anna Bernabe.

“I’d be a liar to say that every single moment on set is amazing, because tensions get heated and sometimes you’re on a production for so long that you’re like, “Cool, it’s time to go home now. Can I go home?” And they’re like, “No, you still have three more months.” And you’re like, “Oh, okay. Well, I guess I’m just here now.” Sometimes you have to deal with people who don’t have the same values or morals as you. But that’s the beauty of filmmaking—you get to meet so many different people.” – Wolfhard for Interview

Photography © Cruz Valdez for Interview Magazine

