Festive Delight: Louis Vuitton Holiday 2023 Collection

Fashion house Louis Vuitton presented its Holiday 2023 campaign starring Ahmadou Gueye, Chu Wong, Mathieu Simoneau, Mika Schneider, and Wen Qiming. In charge of photography was Oliver Hadlee Pearch, with creative direction from Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel, and styling by Stella Greenspan. Beauty is work of hair stylist Damien Boissinot, and makeup artist Hiromi Ueda. Film direction by Lope Serrano.

This Holiday Season, Louis Vuitton’s Gift Guide is a testament to the Maison’s timeless heritage, presenting a treasury of iconic gifts and the latest in its distinguished collections. Venture into a wondrous realm of festive celebrations, rich with the Maison’s signature offerings.

The guide is a portal to the enchanting world of Louis Vuitton’s holiday merriment, where meticulously selected pieces await to be discovered. For men, the selection is particularly captivating, featuring exquisitely crafted leather goods and footwear designs that embody the Maison’s magical stylistic language.

Moreover, the gift of time is celebrated with exceptional watches, each piece a showcase of Louis Vuitton’s renowned craftsmanship and pioneering innovation. These timepieces are not on;u instruments of timekeeping but are emblematic of the Maison’s legacy and the art of fine watchmaking.