Luca Lemaire Models Raf Simons Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Top model Luca Lemaire is back as the face of Raf Simons for another season. In charge of photography for the Fall Winter 2018.19 advertisement was Willy Vanderperre, with styling from Olivier Rizzo. Beauty is work of makeup artist Peter Philips at Art + Commerce, and hair stylist Anthony Turner at Streeters.





