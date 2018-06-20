Luca Lemaire Models Raf Simons Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

Luca Lemaire

Top model Luca Lemaire is back as the face of Raf Simons for another season. In charge of photography for the Fall Winter 2018.19 advertisement was Willy Vanderperre, with styling from Olivier Rizzo. Beauty is work of makeup artist Peter Philips at Art + Commerce, and hair stylist Anthony Turner at Streeters.


Luca Lemaire

Luca Lemaire

Luca Lemaire

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link