Luka Sabbat Models TATRAS Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection

Influencer and model Luka Sabbat teams up with Raven Lyn for TATRAS Fall Winter 2020.21 Chase the Light campaign lensed in a remote location of Wyoming.

Isolation is important to me because it is the only time you can actually get the time to think without a million other things that could disrupt your train of thought. I get away once a month, once every two months, where I just go to Nevada, Utah, or Wyoming. All those places are good because there is nothing else to do but kind of spend time with yourself. – Sabbat

“TATRAS gave the opportunity for influencer Raven Lyn and Luka Sabbat to escape their hectic everyday routines and experience a weekend of simplicity. Rather than a typical weekend getaway to Aspen, we decided to send the influencers off to the isolating environment of Jackson hole, to live the “ranch” lifestyle that prioritizes respecting privacy, slowing down, centering yourself, and reconnecting with what nature has to offer. Something that is typically overlooked while traveling & working throughout busy cities.” – from TATRAS