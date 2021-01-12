in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Mert and Marcus, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign, Versace

Raphael Balzer & Simone Bricchi are the Faces of Versace SS21 Collection

Photographers Mert & Marcus captured Versace’s Spring Summer 2021 Campaign

Versace
©VERSACE, Photography by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Models Raphael Balzer and Simone Bricchi star in Versace‘s Spring Summer 2021 Versacepolis campaign captured by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi, with styling from Jacob K. Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.

All of us, with our differences and unique characters, we can express ourselves also in the way we decide to dress. We live in a world in which gender differences are no longer important and we have been given a kind of freedom like never before. Let’s use it and use it well! – Donatella Versace

The campaign introduces brand’s latest handbag line – La Medusa, with a story of the mythical world of Versacepolis ruled by Medusa. The campaign explores the ocean’s previously unexplored depths in a fresh, fantastical and thought-provoking way.

See more of campaign images at designscene.net.

ad campaignsHandbagsMenswearSS21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Gift Ideas for the 6 Kinds of Buddies Everyone Has

Gift Ideas for the 6 Kinds of Buddies Everyone Has
Luka Sabbat

Luka Sabbat Models TATRAS Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection