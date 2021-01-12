Models Raphael Balzer and Simone Bricchi star in Versace‘s Spring Summer 2021 Versacepolis campaign captured by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi, with styling from Jacob K. Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.

All of us, with our differences and unique characters, we can express ourselves also in the way we decide to dress. We live in a world in which gender differences are no longer important and we have been given a kind of freedom like never before. Let’s use it and use it well! – Donatella Versace

The campaign introduces brand’s latest handbag line – La Medusa, with a story of the mythical world of Versacepolis ruled by Medusa. The campaign explores the ocean’s previously unexplored depths in a fresh, fantastical and thought-provoking way.

See more of campaign images at designscene.net.