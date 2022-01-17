PRADA Fall Winter 2022 Menswear Collection by Miuccia and Raf

PRADA Fall Winter 2022 menswear collection is the latest joined effort by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, this time inspired by their mutual love of cinema. Thus Prada returns to casting famed male actors in a role of a model. This time taking the Prada runway are legendary as well as breakthrough stars of the big screen. Jeff Goldblum who is a style icon in his own right is joined by fellow actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Kyle MacLachlan, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders and Filippo Scotti.

“Garments exemplify a constructed modernism, their inherent architecture serving to define shape and form. The body is given emphasis, shoulders and waist delineated through traditional tailoring, a

silhouette then transmuted to everyday garments, the two disciplines not only juxtaposed but brought together as one. Through fabrication and methodology, an equal gravity is given to each genre of clothing – every facet of reality is offered significance, a sophistication and esteem, a lasting value,” shares PRADA press team.

Hollywood stars are joined for the runway by top models such as MMSCENE cover star Kit Butler, as well as Erik van Gils and Philip Huang to name a few (scroll down for the full cast list). In charge of the styling Prada and Raf call up their frequent collaborator Olivier Rizzo. In charge of the makeup was the legendary Makeup Artist Pat McGrath with hair styling from the equally renowned Hair Stylist Guido Palau.

Discover the key looks from PRADA Fall Winter 2022 menswear collection in our gallery:

PRADA Fall Winter 2022 Showspace especially designed to match the cinematic theme of the collection. Additionally the label included custom designed distanced seating for the runway show guests:

Creative Directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons

Fashion Editor: Olivier Rizzo

Hair Stylist: Guido Palau

Makeup Artist: Pat McGrath

Casting Director: Ashley Brokaw

Actors: Asa Butterfield, Ashton Sanders, Damson Idris, Jaden Michael, Jeff Goldblum, Kyle Maclachlan, Louis Partridge, Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Models: Adrians Smats, Amaël De Betak, Anass Bouazzaoui, Daiki Koga, Dara Gueye, Ebuka Obetta, Erik van Gils, Freek Iven, Geun Woo Lee, Hideki Asahina, Joel Frampton, Kit Butler, Lars Jammaers, Lee Yeong Ho, Luca Lemaire, Philip Huang, Quintin Van Konkelenberg, Thibaud Charon, Virgile Elana, Yoesry Detre