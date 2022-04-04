in Advertising Campaigns, ELITE Models, ELITE Paris, Mario Sorrenti, Menswear, Modelwerk, NEXT Models, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign, Videos

Malik Anderson is the Face of THEORY Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Photographer Mario Sorrenti captured Theory’s SS22 campaign featuring Malik Anderson

Fashion brand THEORY enlists photographer Mario Sorrenti to capture their Spring Summer 2022 campaign starring top model Malik Anderson. In charge of styling was Joe McKenna, with creative direction from Atelier Franck Durand, and casting direction by Tom Macklin. Beauty is work of hair stylist Holli Smith, and makeup artist Dick Page. The collection that celebrates minimalism, finds style in simplicity. For the video Malik was joined by top model Quinn Mora.

