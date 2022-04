Actor, singer, and model Lee Min-ho takes the cover story of DAZED Korea Magazine‘s Special edition captured by fashion photographer Mok Jungwook. In charge of styling was Jung Hyejin, with set design from Hwang Ina, and art direction by Song Yuli and Lee Namhoon. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lee Min, and makeup artist Lee Seul. For the story, Pachinko‘s star is wearing selected pieces from FENDI.

Photography © Mok Jungwook for Dazed Korea – dazedkorea.com