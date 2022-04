Fashion brand MASSIMO DUTTI presented their Spring Summer 2022 Swimwear Collection with a story featuring top models Kit Butler and Braien Vaiksaar lensed by fashion photographer Quentin De Briey. The session highlights pieces such as plain swimsuits, 100% linen slim-fit shirt, split suede espadrilles, textured short sleeve cardigan sweater, linen cotton short sleeve t-shirt, printed swimming trunks, crew neck cotton and wool sweater, and slim fit 100% dyed linen shirt.