Nonso Ojukwu, Kit Butler & Habib Masovic Model Dolce & Gabbana SS25 Eyewear

Dolce & Gabbana presents its Spring Summer 2025 Eyewear Campaign with a clear focus: to frame the face while reflecting individual identity. Photographed and directed by Karim Sadli, the campaign features a series of dynamic portraits that emphasize the nuanced design of each frame. Models Nonso Ojukwu, Kit Butler, and Habib Masovic bring the collection to life through expressive poses and sharply defined compositions.

The visual direction by Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai strips away distraction. A neutral setting frames each model without visual noise, allowing attention to fall directly on the eyewear and the person behind it. With casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and DM Casting, the campaign favors presence over performance, revealing how each frame interacts differently with the wearer’s features. The styling by Emmanuelle Alt, combined with hair by Anthony Turner and makeup by Lucia Pica, is understated but precise, reinforcing the brand’s choice to place structure and material front and center.

The eyewear itself pushes shape and proportion while maintaining sharp control over surface and finish. A standout model is the acetate pilot frame, which reimagines a vintage reference through masculine lines and a wide temple structure. The recognizable Dolce&Gabbana signature is set into the temple in metal, acting as both branding and structural element. Another pilot model introduces flat lenses suspended on a milled metal chassis, with titanium nose pads and a hinge marked by an engraved logo plaque.

Rectangular frames in acetate offer a heavier silhouette, contrasted by polished metal accents on the front and the DG Crossed Logo along the temples. A shield model in full acetate removes curvature entirely, offering a single, flat front across the face. Its shape is linear, structured, and proportioned to feel contemporary without stepping outside practical wearability. Each model shows control in detail – sharp edges, polished finishes, and hardware placement chosen to reinforce the frame’s presence.

The collection avoids excess. Instead, it leans into material contrast, measured symmetry, and visual clarity. Chrome-finished metal, polished acetate, and titanium come together in ways that support function while refining the visual profile of each piece. Nothing is exaggerated, but nothing is default. Even the logo – crossed DG initials rendered in polished metal – is used with restraint, acting as both a marker and a design mechanism.

In video form, the campaign deepens its focus. Rapid zooms and slowed pans play against each other, turning the camera into a tool for tension and release. Every close-up becomes a study in geometry and balance. The final frame settles into a clean mosaic – individual portraits captured in isolation but designed to be seen together. Dolce&Gabbana’s Spring Summer 2025 Eyewear Campaign avoids spectacle in favor of structure.