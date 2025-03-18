Italian luxury house Dolce & Gabbana unveiled its Spring Summer 2025 men’s collection that reinterprets classic Italian elegance with a relaxed, contemporary approach. Captured through the lens of the legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel and directed by Fabien Baron, the campaign features supermodel Kit Butler in a series of striking black-and-white portraits that reflect the brand’s signature refinement. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with casting direction from Rosie Vogel, and beauty by hair stylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath.

This season, the collection embraces light fabrics, meticulous tailoring, and maritime influences, creating a wardrobe suited for both casual and sophisticated dressing. Drawing from the aesthetics of 1950s Italy, Dolce & Gabbana infuses this collection with a sense of effortless luxury. Tailored linen suits take center stage, offering a polished yet comfortable option for warm-weather dressing. Paired with cotton sweaters, high-waisted amphora trousers, and relaxed V-neck shirts, the silhouettes present a balance between structure and fluidity. Linen and silk Bermuda shorts complement the ensembles, adding versatility for transitional styling.

Textural craftsmanship plays a key role in defining this season’s aesthetic. Raffia and leather techniques, reminiscent of traditional crochet, appear on polo shirts, jackets, and knitwear, elevating the tactile quality of the pieces. This emphasis on artisanal construction underscores the collection’s attention to technique while introducing a fresh perspective to men’s summer fashion.

The color palette remains sophisticated yet adaptable, offering a range of solid hues alongside bold patterns. Deep shades of black, burgundy, forest green, and brown are contrasted with lighter tones such as beige and white, allowing for both monochromatic and statement looks. Striped prints in varied widths lend a nautical reference, while intricate coral embroidery decorates select pieces, reinforcing the collection’s Mediterranean inspiration.

Accessories complement the collection with refined practicality. Weekend bags are designed with oversized proportions, featuring deconstructed shapes that maintain their elegance. The Sicily bag appears in an expanded format, while the Marlene showcases crocodile and raffia textures. The Adamo tote, bucket bags, clutches, and crossbody phone holders provide functional yet stylish options. Footwear aligns with the collection’s aesthetic, including lace-ups, moccasins, and long belts designed for effortless coordination.