MFW: BOSS Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand BOSS presented its Fall Winter 2022.23 Soft Power Collection, that reimagines the brand’s iconic pieces for a new generation, on Thursday, September 22nd, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The collection plays with silhouette, fabric, and proportion to bring various interpretations of the original power suit. For the season the idea of power is multi-faceted, and strength arises from softness. The traditional full canvas suit jacket and leather motorbike pants are redefined with fluid shapes and delicate materials. The palette includes black, white, camel, charcoal, cream, and brown color. The brand sends a message that clothing doesn’t have to be rigid or protective in order for its wearer to feel like a BOSS.

Our archive is the beating heart of BOSS and the brand’s legacy. We were inspired by some iconic BOSS campaign images from the 90s to explore our power suits from decades past, and to ask ourselves: how can we capture the empowering mood of these pieces for a new generation? We were drawn towards the idea of soft power this season. Suiting that is less of an inflexible shield around the wearer, and more an expression of individuality, freedom, and self-expression. This collection is all about dressing like a BOSS, whatever that means for you. – Marco Falcioni, Senior Vice President Creative Direction of the brand

BOSS Fall/Winter 2022 Collection is now available at boss.com and in BOSS Stores worldwide.