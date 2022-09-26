MFW: BOTTEGA VENETA Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Discover BOTTEGA VENETA Spring Summer 2023 Collection, that explores a contrast of characters on the go, presented on Saturday, September 24th, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. Designer Matthieu Blazy finds a balance between the archetypal and the individual, and merges elegance with utility, and everyday with meaningful materials and techniques. The collection, both pragmatic and playful, brings a sense of subversion to tradition, and of perversion to discretion, with movement, agency, sensuality and life.

The world in a small room: the premise is simple – the collection is about a contrast of characters on the go, invited to travel through Gaetano Pesce’s landscape. Here, two distinct worlds are juxtaposed, while our journey of craft in motion and quiet power continues.

Moving between the archetypal and the individual, through clothing and character, I wanted to design not just for one woman or one man, but for women and men. From the perverse banality of the everyday nubuck looks, to the eroticism of ultra-sophistication through tailoring, via the look of the bourgeois left of the past, to the souvenirs worn by a high-brow traveller… The whole world in a small room. – Matthieu Blazy