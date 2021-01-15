LOOKBOOK: MOSCHINO Fall Winter 2021.22 Men’s Collection

Fashion house MOSCHINO presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 Men’s Collection, that was inspired by post-impressionism and Old Hollywood cinema. Models Alexis Chaparro, Brandon Good, and Noah Luis Brown star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Marcus Mam. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Sofia Car, makeup artist Lottie, and manicurist Yoko Sakakura. Set design is work of Thomas Thurnauer.

“Emotive brushstrokes trail swaths of jewel-toned hues. Trompe l’oeil ridges of acrylic varnish knife themselves into dimension. Watercolor abstractions—like steam floating in a brick-lined alleyway—invoke a 1940’s film noir verve. Jeremy Scott’s Moschino Fall 2021 menswear collection takes wardrobe essentials—from formal coats to motorcycle jackets to waistcoats—and enlivens them with a painter’s hand. Post-Impressionism, say hello to sartorial panache with a dash of Old Hollywood cinema.

The collection begins with a series of jackets, including topcoats, perfectos, car coats, and parkas. Painted free-form prints, in the visual realm of Cézanne and Gauguin, appear on lapels, double-breasted closures, pockets and plackets. The effect renders each garment as an easel, and every piece is thus finished with a balance of shadow and highlight, motion and emotion, and the conceptual and the tangible. Coats give way to printed jumpers and animated blazers, ranging in treatment from grayscale argyle to lively, velvet-effect shading.” – From Moschino