Discover Ermenegildo Zegna Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Winter 2021 collection took the first day in the Milan Fashion Week schedule showing the Milanese brand venturing into unisex looks for the first time. Zegna has for the first time introduced unisex looks with the Fall Winter 2021 collection worn by female models taking the latest digital runway. The collection was presented with no audience via a short film encapsulating the essences of Milan.

The video takes Zegna models from the streets of Milan, to their homes and then back to the corridors of the striking Zegna HQ building. Talking about the collection Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori has shared: “We all are experiencing a new reality concerned with new needs, which lead us to previously unseen lifestyles and attitudes. It is precisely at a time like this, when everything is under discussion, that we, at Zegna, have decided to (Re)set. We have looked at our roots to (Re)interpret our style codes and (Re)tailor the modern man. Outdoor and indoor come together and a new way of dressing takes hold, where comfort and style blend to create a new aesthetic”

Ermenegildo Zegna is comprised of over fifty new looks taking on the house’s signature sartorial tailoring with combination of materials such as cashmere and jersey. Knitwear going hand in hand with the season is used throughout the collection, creating a new outlook on the classical sweater.

“The collection follows a seamless pace. A new and varied generation of jersey fabrics take center stage at Zegna. Shapes are fluid, comfortable and adaptable. In sync with lifestyles that blend indoors and outdoors, the tropes of stay-at-home dressing – the shawl collars and belted generosity of a robe de chambre, the ease of track pants and the coziness of hand cut jersey slippers – reshape the very idea of formality. Archetypal items get new functions in a switch of forms, weights and materials. Chore coats in cashmere, wrapped as a robe, take up the role of habitual sport codes, hybrid suits are in double cashmere, unreleased groups of knitwear replace shirts, new sweaters made of felted cashmere and knit, or knitted out of leather, are meant as outerwear; trousers and jackets are cut in shearling. Even briefcases, the very epitome of business, are deconstructed,” shares Zegna PR team.

