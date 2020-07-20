in Brandon Good, Edison Fan, Fresh Faces, Kit Butler

LAST WEEK ON IG: BRANDON GOOD, ELLIOT MEETEN, KIT BUTLER….

TOBIAS REUTER

Last Week stories with Brandon Good, Edison Fan and Kit Butler among other must-see stories from male models around the globe. With a mix of work and staycation summer holidays here’s the best of last week’s Instagram must-see moments from must follow guys on IG: 


Brandon Good

“What would you name the newest chia pet?” @goodbhavior

ARON MARTINI DA SILVA

“Beach day, it’s nice up here.” @aronmartinsssdasilva

jancarlos diaz

“Perfect 🙌🏼” @jancarlos_diaz

@idrissmarcus

kit butler

“London calling” @kitbutlerr

elliot meeten

“Gardens looking nice” @elliotmeeten

edison fan

“A bit too ‘Kim’? 📸: @kenxuncao 💄: @yuyujinli_makeup” @edisonfanye

TOBIAS REUTER

“Living my best life 🙌🏻 I put you some first impressions in the next slides #vacation” @tobiasrtr

jun

@kjs__jun

josh sorrentino

“Hope you are having a great Sunday ♥️ I am happy that tomorrow I am flying again 🛫 Guess where🧐” @sorrentino24

hunter muns

Howdy 💥@huntermuns

manu garcia

“I really want to kiss you.” @manu_garcia

taryl boothe

“Ye this is my favourite sweat @cole_buxton, great work @jonnywilson 👌🏽” @tarylboothe

aaron gage richards

“Guten Morgen 🇩🇪” @aarongagerichards

off duty

