The handsome Brandon Good at Storm Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Andrew Gin. In charge of styling was Dustin Connor Ellis.

For the story, Brandon is wearing selected pieces from Prada, Missoni, Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton, Dries Van Noten, Loewe and Jimmy Choo.

Photography: Andrew Gin @andrewginphoto

Model: Brandon Good at Storm Models

Styling: Dustin Connor Ellis @dustinconnorellis