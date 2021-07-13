in Alton Mason, Brandon Good, Joao Knorr, Lookbooks, Marcus Mam, Menswear, Mitchell Slaggert, Moschino, Noah Luis Brown, Salomon Diaz, Spring Summer 2022, Trevor Signorino, Videos

MOSCHINO Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Discover Lightning Strikes: The Moschino Musical directed by Jeremy Scott

MOSCHINO
©MOSCHINO, Photography by Marcus Mam

Fashion house MOSCHINO unveiled its Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection with Lightning Strikes: The Moschino Musical directed by designer Jeremy Scott. In charge of choreography was Denna Thomsen, with styling from Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jimmy Paul, makeup artist Kabuki, and manicurist Yoko Sakakura. Fashion photographer Marcus Mam captured the lookbook.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

Stars of the video are fashion icon and musician Karen Elson, Alton Mason, Ariel Nicholson, Bomi Youn, Brandon Good, Cayley King, Dilone, Haley Nichols, Janaye , João Knorr, Karen Elson, Kyla Ramsey, Mayowa Nicholas, Mitchell Slaggert, Noah Luis Brown, Olivia Petersen, Salomon Diaz, Trevor Signorino, and Valerie Scherzinger. The collection is celebrating absurdity, the joy and the whimsy of musicals.

MOSCHINO
©MOSCHINO, Photography by Marcus Mam
MOSCHINO
©MOSCHINO, Photography by Marcus Mam
MOSCHINO
©MOSCHINO, Photography by Marcus Mam
MOSCHINO
©MOSCHINO, Photography by Marcus Mam
MOSCHINO
©MOSCHINO, Photography by Marcus Mam
MOSCHINO
©MOSCHINO, Photography by Marcus Mam

