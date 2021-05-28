Matthew Noszka Models MOSCHINO Resort 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover MOSCHINO Resort 2022 Men’s Collection presented yesterday with a lookbook featuring top model Matthew Noszka. In charge of photography was Marcus Mam, with beauty from hair stylist Sofia Car Hair and manicurist Yoko Sakakura. For the season designer Jeremy Scott explores the surf culture.
