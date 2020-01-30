MSGM Spring Summer 2020 Featuring Theodor Pal & Seungchan Lee

Models Theodor Pal and Seungchan Lee team up with fashion photographer Johnny Dufort for MSGM‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign. In charge of styling was Robbie Spencer, with art direction from Christopher Simmonds, and casting direction by Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jawara, and makeup artist Linsey Alexander. Production by MAI Productions.
“For the SS20 Collection, Massimo Giorgetti is back to his roots, bringing his MSGM Collection on the seafront of Rimini and recreating the carefree and joyful atmosphere of days spent by the beach.“