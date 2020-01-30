in Advertising Campaigns, d'men at d'management Group, IMG Models, Menswear, Robbie Spencer, Sight Management Studio, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Success Models

MSGM Spring Summer 2020 Featuring Theodor Pal & Seungchan Lee

Photographer Johnny Dufort captured MSGM’s SS20 campaign

MSGM
©MSGM, Photography by Johnny Dufort

Models Theodor Pal and Seungchan Lee team up with fashion photographer Johnny Dufort for MSGM‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign. In charge of styling was Robbie Spencer, with art direction from Christopher Simmonds, and casting direction by Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jawara, and makeup artist Linsey Alexander. Production by MAI Productions.

For the SS20 Collection, Massimo Giorgetti is back to his roots, bringing his MSGM Collection on the seafront of Rimini and recreating the carefree and joyful atmosphere of days spent by the beach.

