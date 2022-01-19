MFW: BRIONI Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection

Discover BRIONI Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, that combines modernity and tradition, presented with a lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Marco Imperatore, as part of Milan Fashion Week. The Allegory Of Air Collection explores sophistication through simplicity and captures urban elegance. The brand uses artisanal know-how to bring light and comfortable pieces, whose beauty is timeless.

Reflecting the wider world around us, we continue to explore the territory shared between two once-divided menswear universes – the formal and casual. This collection was specifically inspired by Breughel the Elder’s painting Allegory of Air, which hangs here in Rome’s Galleria Doria Pamphilj. As well as the beautiful spectrum of colour, whose palette infuses this collection, we were inspired by the dynamism and lightness Breughel expressed as he worked to capture the image of air – something that is both intangible yet essential. – Norbert Stumpfl, Brioni Design Director

“Colour choices are confident in their restraint – beige, brown, grey, black and white – either mono or two-tone. Lapis lazuli blue is presented as one striking colour story in daywear via a double breasted Virgilio suit in super 210 wool, a double breasted high-closure overcoat in double faced cashmere, and a seasonal cashmere overshirt. For evening wear, special pieces include silk satin tuxedo jackets and shirts in emerald green and vicuna brown, and an ultra-light ribbed silk faille black and white jacket broken against chocolate brown silk satin trousers and black patent leather shoes.” – from Brioni

Models Jeenu Mahadevan, Jonas Mason, and Thibaud Charon star in the lookbook. In charge of creative direction was Li von Euler, with styling from Mattias Karlsson. Beauty Is work of hair stylist Massimo Gamba, and makeup artist Martina D’Andrea.