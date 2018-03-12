Rachide Embalo & Asmir Besic Model Neil Barrett SS18 Collection

Neil Barrett

Discover Neil Barrett‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign featuring Rachide Embalo, Asmir Besic, and Charlee Fraser captured by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd. Styling is work of Katy England, with art direction from Giovanni Bianco.


Neil Barrett

Neil Barrett

Neil Barrett

