Rachide Embalo & Asmir Besic Model Neil Barrett SS18 Collection
By |
Comments
Discover Neil Barrett‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign featuring Rachide Embalo, Asmir Besic, and Charlee Fraser captured by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd. Styling is work of Katy England, with art direction from Giovanni Bianco.
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Related Itemsad campaignsMenswearSS18
← Previous Story Simone Bredariol & Giacomo Cavalli by Jonathan Segade