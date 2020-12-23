The North Face and Gucci team up for Capsule Collection

Discover THE NORTH FACE X GUCCI Spring 2021 capsule collection presented with the campaign lensed by fashion photographer Daniel Shea. In charge of creative direction was designer Alessandro Michele, with art direction from Christopher Simmonds. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alex Brownsell, and makeup artist Thomas De Kluyver.

“Set in the Alps, the collaboration collection is worn by a group of hikers, who camp by the lakes in a trip to the great outdoors. The forests and peaks of the region form a vast and breathtaking scenic backdrop to the imagery, capturing colorful, candid moments of group activity reminiscent of holiday snaps. The campaign’s atmosphere evokes the aesthetic of the 70s, when The North Face was a thriving outdoor retailer based in Berkeley, California and shared a factory and storefront adjacent to Credence Clearwater Revival’s practice studio – whose iconic song ‘Bad Moon Rising’ is featured throughout the video campaign.” – From Gucci

For more of the collection visit designscene.net.