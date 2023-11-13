Nostalgic Coastal Vibes: Ouest Paris Fall Winter 2023 Collection

OUEST PARIS, the fashion label that blends designer flair with streetwear edge, has unveiled its Fall Winter 2023.24 campaign, drawing inspiration from the coastal memories of its founder, Arthur Robert. The imagery recalls the crisp Winter holidays in the Basque Country, where the ocean serves as a backdrop to surfers transitioning from the waves to the warmth of their clothes, encapsulating the brand’s fixation with the relaxed silhouettes that defined early 2000s California skate and surf cultures.

Fashion photographer Christopher Barraja captured the campaign starring models Matys Kaibo, Tom Chazalon, Arthur Da Rosa, and Rhys Kosakowski. In charge of art direction was Guillaume Rossi, with styling from Arthur Robert, movement direction by Rhys Kosakowski, casting direction by Brice Compagnon and David Di Giovani at Casting Office, set design by Corentil Still at Alice Jardesten, and production by Tatiana Clidi / TEM Productions. Beauty is work of hair stylist Flavien Hymmonet, and makeup artist Yu Wu. Video direction by Cédric Coldefy.

Established in 2022 by Arthur Robert, OUEST PARIS stands at the crossroads of high-end design and casual streetwear, infused with the spirits of Paris, Biarritz, and a Californian dream. The brand’s offerings include raw denim, skate-inspired garments, pieces with folk volume, and durable workwear details that comprise a cool, creatively charged wardrobe. Most of the products are manufactured within the European Union, ensuring quality at a fair price.

Rooted in the diversity and vibrancy of a multicultural city, OUEST PARIS is acutely conscious of the environmental and social challenges of our era, a brand that celebrates cultural fusion while advocating for responsibility and awareness.