Models Lucas Barski, Moritz Hau, and Jos Schenk take the cover story of MMSCENE Magazine‘s December 2023 digital edition lensed by fashion photographer Alfonso Anton Cornelis. In charge of styling and art direction was Giorgio Branduardi, assisted by Rebecca Lai. Beauty is work of hair stylist Erisson Musella, and makeup artist Jury Schiavi.

For the Crossroads story models are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Christian Dior, Levi’s, Dsquared2, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Etro, and Wayerob.

Photographer: Alfonso Anton Cornelis – @alfonsoantoncornelis

Stylist, Art Direction: Giorgio Branduardi – @gio.a.b

Groomer: Jury Schiavi – @juryslaves

Hair Stylist: Erisson Musella – @erissonmusella

Videographer: Giovanni Riviera – @9iovanni

Models: Lucas Barski, Moritz Hau, Jos Schenk

Fashion Assistant: Rebecca Lai – @rebblai

Digital Assistant: Sara Blasone – @blasonedihiggs

Light Assistant: Jacopo Peloso – @jacopo.pls

*For the cover models are wearing selected pieces from Christian Dior.