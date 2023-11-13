in Covers, Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Lucas Barski, Moritz Hau & Jos Schenk Cover MMSCENE Magazine

Photographer Alfonso Anton Cornelis captured our latest digital cover story

MMSCENE Magazine

Models Lucas Barski, Moritz Hau, and Jos Schenk take the cover story of MMSCENE Magazine‘s December 2023 digital edition lensed by fashion photographer Alfonso Anton Cornelis. In charge of styling and art direction was Giorgio Branduardi, assisted by Rebecca Lai. Beauty is work of hair stylist Erisson Musella, and makeup artist Jury Schiavi.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the Crossroads story models are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Christian Dior, Levi’s, Dsquared2, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Etro, and Wayerob.

MMSCENE Magazine
All Clothes: Louis Vuitton
MMSCENE Magazine
Total Look: Dior
MMSCENE Magazine
All Clothes: Prada
MMSCENE Magazine
Model 1 Total Look: Louis Vuitton / Model 2 Total Look: Etro
MMSCENE Magazine
Model 1 Overalls: Dior / Model 2 Denim Overalls: Levi’s / Model 3 Jeans: Levi’s
Alfonso Anton Cornelis
All Clothes: Dsquared2
Alfonso Anton Cornelis
Total Look: Levi’s
Alfonso Anton Cornelis
Total Look: Christian Dior
Alfonso Anton Cornelis
Sweater: Prada
Alfonso Anton Cornelis
Tank Top: Wayerob / Shrit, Jumpsuit: Etro
Alfonso Anton Cornelis
Total Look: Etro
Alfonso Anton Cornelis
Total Look: Dsquared2
Alfonso Anton Cornelis
All Clothes: Dsquared2
Alfonso Anton Cornelis
All Clothes: Louis Vuitton

Photographer: Alfonso Anton Cornelis – @alfonsoantoncornelis
Stylist, Art Direction: Giorgio Branduardi – @gio.a.b
Groomer: Jury Schiavi – @juryslaves
Hair Stylist: Erisson Musella – @erissonmusella
Videographer: Giovanni Riviera – @9iovanni
Models: Lucas Barski, Moritz Hau, Jos Schenk
Fashion Assistant: Rebecca Lai – @rebblai
Digital Assistant: Sara Blasone – @blasonedihiggs
Light Assistant: Jacopo Peloso – @jacopo.pls

*For the cover models are wearing selected pieces from Christian Dior.

