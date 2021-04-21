A$AP Nast, Evan Mock, Salif Gueye & Sonny Hall Pose for LACOSTE

French label LACOSTE enlists hip hop artist A$AP Nast, skater and model Evan Mock, dancer Salif Gueye, and model and poet Sonny Hall to star in their Spring Summer 2021 Crocodiles Play Collective campaign.

“The crocodile has a unique power: he liberates movement to link all cultures together. He transcends generations, gender, style and borders and weaves unlimited links. He finds harmony in contrasts, he proves how magnificent life is in play and diversity. A collective spirit that is expressed in this new Lacoste campaign through the iconic polo. Worn by 7 strong characters and their crew, it sketches the richness of a cosmopolitan collective, with each one’s own sense of elegance.” – from Lacoste