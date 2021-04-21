in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Lacoste, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign, Videos

A$AP Nast, Evan Mock, Salif Gueye & Sonny Hall Pose for LACOSTE

Discover LACOSTE’s Spring Summer 2021 campaign featuring A$AP Nast, Evan Mock, Salif Gueye and Sonny Hall

LACOSTE
©LACOSTE

French label LACOSTE enlists hip hop artist A$AP Nast, skater and model Evan Mock, dancer Salif Gueye, and model and poet Sonny Hall to star in their Spring Summer 2021 Crocodiles Play Collective campaign.

The crocodile has a unique power: he liberates movement to link all cultures together. He transcends generations, gender, style and borders and weaves unlimited links. He finds harmony in contrasts, he proves how magnificent life is in play and diversity. A collective spirit that is expressed in this new Lacoste campaign through the iconic polo. Worn by 7 strong characters and their crew, it sketches the richness of a cosmopolitan collective, with each one’s own sense of elegance.” – from Lacoste

LACOSTE
©LACOSTE
LACOSTE
©LACOSTE

A collective is alchemy, strength. Without my collective, I would not be where I am today, professionally and personally. Together, we are passionate, together we grow, each cultivating our own personalities. That’s what gives our group its strength. We are a family. – Salif Gueye

LACOSTE
©LACOSTE

ad campaignsEntertainmentMenswearSS21videos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

PARIA FARZANEH

PARIA FARZANEH Autumn Winter 2021.22 Collection
6 Fun Facts about Tartan

6 Fun Facts about Tartan