Models Alexander Carey-Morgan and Myles Dominique team up with fashion photographer Mark Kean for Paul Smith‘s Holiday 2020 campaign. In charge of styling was Nell Kalonji, with art direction from Matthew Mumford, set design by Hella Keck, and casting direction by Ben Grimes.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill, makeup artist Niamh Quinn, and manicurist Pebbles Aikens. Production by MAYOR Productions. For the session Alexander and Myles were joined by Zso Varju.