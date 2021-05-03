Discover PAUL SMITH Spring Summer 2021 campaign featuring models Ottawa Kwami, Scott Licznerski, Noah Sapon, and Kaila Wyatt among others lensed by fashion photographer Mark Kean. In charge of styling were Julian Ganio (menswear), and Georgia Pendlebury (womenswear), with art direction from Matthew Mumford, set design by Suzanne Beirne, and production by Laura Holmes. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, makeup artist Gemma Smith-Edhouse, and manicurist Pebbles Aikens.

“Adding a much-needed splash of optimism to 2021, the new spring/summer collection is a poolside vision of summer holidays to come, with a palette of earthy tones, pale sky blues and sun-bleached holiday colours. A mood of relaxed elegance defines the collection, which was originally inspired by a set of Paul and Pauline’s rediscovered holiday photos from the 1970s. Lightweight summer fabrics including seersucker and organic cotton keep things breezy, while joyful floral prints add positive colour. The Monarch print is a photographic rose motif sourced from the Paul Smith archive and revitalized in bright, saturated shades then applied to modern shapes including half-zip hoodies and swim shorts.” – from Paul Smith