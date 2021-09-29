Berlin-based fashion brand GmbH presented their first pre-collection for Winter 2021. Mixing the workwear and clubwear, the collection leans on a well-established GmbH codes, rendered in pleather, Lycra and exposed hardwear.

Lead by Benjamin Alexander Huseby and Serhat Isik, GmbH’s main sources of inspiration are fighting uniforms and armor. For the pre-collection, brand’s staple fleece jackets are redone in wool and faux python, as well as bringing back a GmbH classic, the embroidered Turkish wrestling trousers, now made in denim.

The collection includes their new vegan shoe range and adheres to brand’s environmental policy, that has been a major principal at GmbH since it’s founded in 2016. While we make no claim to be perfect, as no one should, environmental impact and ethical treatment of humans and animals is part of all design, development and production processes at GmbH. – said the founders.