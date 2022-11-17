Discover PUCCI Resort 2023 Collection

Fashion house PUCCI presented its Resort 2023 La Famiglia Collection, that celebrates a sense of belonging, with a lookbook starring top model Freek Iven lensed by fashion photographer Thue Nørgaard. In charge of styling was Imruh Asha, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Olivier Schawalder, and makeup artist Min Kim. The collection features psychedelic matching outfits, short-sleeve shirts, vibrant swimwear, and jersey pieces imbued with a ’90s attitude.

I love the idea that people see Pucci and feel like they belong here. That’s what family is all about. – Camille Miceli

“The collection is imagined as looks for moments spent together – the winter weekends, special occasions, holiday destinations, and celebrations – in addition to dressing up for every day. It’s both the embrace of frivolity and the attention to well-being. The legacy of prints that have lasted through the decades. The all-over styling that resonates outward from family to community. The feeling of being welcomed into a world of colourful possibilities.” – from Pucci

Discover more at designscene.net.