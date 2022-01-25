in Fall Winter 2022.23, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Rick Owens

PFW: RICK OWENS Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

For the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, Rick Owens introduces the looks that balance virtuousness and cheerful degeneracy

© RICK OWENS 

Fashion designer RICK OWENS presented his Fall Winter 2022.23 Strobe Menswear Collection on January 20th, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Designer introduced the looks that balance virtuousness and cheerful degeneracy. The collection features drella coats that can be belted around the hips or, with the unbuttoning of a back slit, be thrown over the head as a poncho or a cape. Tailored coats and jackets still have exaggerated shoulder, that started as a parody of masculinity but became something the designer enjoyed wearing. The collection also features headwear pieces that work as lamps, inspired by Ancient Egypt shapes and Dan Flavin helmet, with fluorescent bulbs.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

© RICK OWENS
© RICK OWENS
© RICK OWENS
© RICK OWENS
© RICK OWENS
© RICK OWENS
© RICK OWENS

FW22MenswearPFW

