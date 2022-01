Designer Kim Jones presented DIOR Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, on January 21st, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection mixes inventive spirit of Christian Dior and Kim Jones’ audacity to link the past with the future. It brings contemporary looks that combine practicality, formal and casual elements. Christian Dior’s emblematic fundamentals such as cane, leopard, and lily of the valley, are highlighted by embroidery inspired by the house’s archives.