Ruben Moreira is the Face of JACQUEMUS Spring Summer 2021 Collection

The handsome Ruben Moreira stars in JACQUEMUS Spring Summer 2021 video campaign directed by Albert Moya. In charge of creative direction were Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai. Beauty is work of hair stylist Karim Belghiran, colorist Tim Smith, and makeup artist Aurore Gibrien. Cinematography by Maximilian Pittner, with set design from Sati Leonne Faulks, and production by Anaïs Julia Ngbanzo and Emmanuelle Atlan at Farago Projects. For the campaign Ruben was joined by Ylang, Rio and Chantal.

