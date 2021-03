Singer, actor, and member of Chinese boy group NEXT Bi Wenjun (also known as Bevan) takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China‘s March 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hengyi Liang. In charge of styling was Tony Wen, who for the session selected looks from Dior. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kevin, and makeup artist Rita.

Photography © Hengyi Liang for Men’s Uno China – @mensunochina