Jharrel Jerome & Xu Meen Model Salvatore Ferragamo SS22 Collection

Fashion house SALVATORE FERRAGAMO enlists fashion photographer Hugo Comte to capture their Spring Summer 2022 Hotel Splendid campaign starring actor and musician Jharrel Jerome, and models Xu Meen, Greta Hofer, and Nyaueth Riam. In charge of video direction was artist and director Amalia Ulman, who also stars as the protagonist in the film alongside Jerome. The campaign fuses a sense of escapism with a sense of relaxed freedom, and explores Summer’s beauty and endless possibilities.

“Taking her cue from the symbolic summer imagery and the Ferragamo style codes, Ulman makes skilful use of cinematographic techniques, on different and overlapping planes, to emphasise the emotional intensity of the concept of possibility: a budding love story, a reignited friendship, but also the quest to find one’s inner self. A timeless narrative that ties in with the concept of family, in its broadest sense of the rediscovery of one’s childhood, pleasantly steering in the direction throughout the summer as it weaves through and revisits special memories.“